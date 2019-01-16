Darrell Bevell and Matt Patricia crossed paths in one of the most famous plays in Super Bowl history.
Now, they'll coach on the same staff.
The Lions hired Bevell, a former University of Wisconsin starting quarterback, as their new offensive coordinator in a move Detroit hopes will help the team rebound after a disappointing year. Bevell spent seven seasons as Seattle's offensive coordinator from 2011-17 and was part of a Super Bowl winner with the Seahawks. Prior to joining the Seahawks, he was Minnesota's offensive coordinator for five seasons and a quarterbacks coach for Green Bay.
Although Bevell was part of a victory in the Super Bowl after the 2013 season, he also infamously called for a pass at the 1-yard line in the final minute of the following year's Super Bowl. Malcolm Butler of New England intercepted it , costing Seattle a chance at a second straight title.
Patricia, who was the defensive coordinator for the Patriots in that game, is now Detroit's head coach.
JETS: Gregg Williams was hired as the New York Jets' defensive coordinator, the first major staff addition by Adam Gase since he became coach.
The team also announced it has retained special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, whose unit had a standout season.
The 60-year-old Williams went 5-3 as Cleveland's interim coach this season after Hue Jackson was fired. At his introductory news conference Monday, the offensive-minded Gase said he was looking for a "head coach of the defense" while he focuses heavily on the other side of the ball.
BRONCOS: New Broncos coach Vic Fangio isn't just bringing his defensive philosophies from Chicago. He plucked outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley off the Bears' staff for a similar role in Denver, and then brought secondary coach Ed Donatell over to serve as his defensive coordinator.
Donatell has spent the last four seasons as the Bears' defensive backs coach, coinciding with Fangio's stint as Chicago's defensive coordinator before his hiring in Denver last week. He spent the four seasons before that doing the same for Fangio in San Francisco.
A former defensive coordinator in Green Bay and Atlanta, Donatell has twice coached the secondary in Denver, first for Mike Shanahan from 1995 to 1999 and again for Josh McDaniels in 2000.
COLTS: Offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo has been dismissed in a surprising move and the team confirmed assistant offensive line coach Bobby Johnson has been hired by the Buffalo Bills.
No reason was cited for the firing.
DeGuglielmo and Johnson helped a young, revamped line make a dramatic turnaround. One season after allowing a league-high 56 sacks, the line cut the number to a league-low 18. It also cleared the way for Marlon Mack to rush for 100-plus yards in five games — the highest single-season total by a Colts running back since Joseph Addai in 2007.
BUCCANEERS: The Bucs announced the hiring of Byron Leftwich, a week after incoming coach Bruce Arians said the ex-NFL quarterback would call plays next season and Clyde Christensen would serve as quarterbacks coach.
Also, former player Antwaan Randle El is joining Arians' staff as an offensive assistant.
GIANTS: John DeFilippo got his first NFL job working for Tom Coughlin, serving as a quality control coach for the New York Giants in 2005-06.
Fourteen years later, and with a resume that includes tutoring Mark Sanchez and Carson Wentz as rookies and winning a Super Bowl with backup Nick Foles, DeFilippo has returned to Coughlin's regime.
The Jaguars hired the former Minnesota offensive coordinator to the same position Wednesday, hoping he can help revitalize one of the league's least-productive offenses.
Coach Doug Marrone announced the addition of DeFilippo along with five other assistant coaches. DeFilippo replaces Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired in late November and landed in Green Bay.
