There can be only one.
That’s the premise of NBC’s “The Voice” singing competition.
Going into the contest, Kenosha singer Betsy Ade faced long odds just to be chosen by one of the show’s celebrity coaches. In the end, she worked with three of the four judges: John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine.
Monday night, Ade performed “Are You Gonna be My Girl” — a song by the Australian rock band Jet — as part of the show’s Top 24 singers.
Before hearing the results of Monday’s voting by the public, Ade took the stage with Levine and the other three members of “Team Adam” for a performance of Bob Marley’s “Is This Love?”
Singing with Levine on national TV is just one of the highlights for Ade during her “Voice” journey.
Ade, who performs with the band Well-Known Strangers, first auditioned for “The Voice” in June of 2018.
She performed for the first time on the show on March 5 during the “blind auditions.” During her performance, Legend and Levine both turned their chairs around to grab Ade for their team. She selected Legend.
On April 8, Legend chose to keep Lisa Ramey, after she and Ade performed together during the “battle rounds.” Ade stayed on the show when Clarkson “stole” her.
On April 15, Ade faced off against Kim Cherry from Blake Shelton’s team in a “cross battle,” when the public started voting for the singers. Cherry topped Ade in the voting, but Levine jumped in and took Ade for his team.
That brought Ade to Monday night’s live performance and Tuesday’s results show.
The top eight vote getters — chosen by the show’s fans — move on to the next round. In addition, each of the four coaches had one save to use.
When Ade wasn’t chosen by the public or saved by Levine, her time on “The Voice” ended.
Even though she will not move on, she calls her experience on the show a huge success.
“I feel like I have learned so much,” she said in a phone interview with the Kenosha News last week. “It sounds so silly and cliché, but you really do learn how to deal with the pressure and be a professional and work with other people on this show. Anything going forward is a cherry on top.”
Of her time on the show, she said, “I want to see where this takes my career. This is the chance of a lifetime.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.