Best Yoga Studio: Chi, Trees & Oils Inside Riverside Studio

Chi, Trees & Oils Inside Riverside Studio, 101 N. Front St., Rochester, 414-241-8297, chitreesandoils.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

YogaRootsRacine, 518 College Ave., No. 2R, Racine

Razor Sharp Fitness, 7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant; 3900 Erie St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Chi, Trees & Oils offers unique services in addition to yoga, making the space well-rounded for healing and wellness. We have great instructors, employees, clients and community. We strive to meet our guests' needs and wants.

We are located inside Riverside Studio, a crystal apothecary shop and wellness center which makes our services even more awesome because we can support the service with tools guests can take home to continue their self-care.

Thank you, Racine County!

How long have you been doing this?

Five awesome years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

I couldn't succeed without the support of my husband, kids and community. They are all my reasons why I do what I do and why we are the best.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

I became a yoga instructor because I was healing from the darkest moments of my adult life. I turned to yoga to help me through it. It changed my life so I became certified to instruct as well as finding other healing modalities to offer people just like me. I found success in it because my services work, are authentic and meet the needs of each individual, mind, body and soul.

What's next?

I am opening a second location for Riverside Studio, A Crystal Apothecary Shop & Wellness Center in Waterford. It will host several other wellness practitioners such as myself as well as act as a community corner for Waterford residents and beyond. We plan to offer many more types of yoga, Tai Chi, healing workshops, kids' after-school programming, game nights and so much more. The best is yet to come!