Best of Racine County: Buckets Pub

Wings at Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine. The wings at Buckets were voted the Best in Racine County by Journal Times' readers. Buckets also was named the Best Sports Bar and Tavern in the contest. 

 GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo

Best Wings

First place: Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine

Second place: Scores Sports Bar & Grill, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine

Third place: Buffalo Wild Wings, 5880 Durand Ave., Racine

Best Sports Bar

First place: Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine

Second place: Scores Sports Bar & Grill, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine

Third place: Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St., Racine

Best Tavern

First place: Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Second place: Toad Hall, 611 Wisconsin Ave., Racine

Third place: The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St., Racine

*****

Buckets Pub took a trifecta of honors in this year’s Best of Racine County: Best Wings, Best Sports Bar and Best Tavern.

“We have been around for 35 years, and I think one thing that people have grown accustomed to is that we put out a consistently good product,” said Manager Christine Grochowski, daughter of Buckets founders Chuck and Connie Brandt. “They know it will be the same as it has always been.”

Grochowski gave credit to the Buckets staff, some of whom she said had worked there for more than three decades: “Those familiar faces make people comfortable and want to be here.”

“We’re lucky that we’ve become a gathering place for friends and family, whether inside, outside, on our covered patio, our three-seasons room — it’s actually four seasons, but whatever — or our banquet room,” she said. “We have customers from nearly day one that continue to come in.”

She said that some of those customers have become friends of the family, to the point that some customers were invited to her wedding, and to her brother’s wedding.

With regard to Buckets’ set of Best of Racine County honors, Grochowski said: “We would like to say thanks. We don’t ask people to vote, but we’re very lucky that they do.”

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Tom Farley

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments