Best Wings
First place: Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine
Second place: Scores Sports Bar & Grill, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine
Third place: Buffalo Wild Wings, 5880 Durand Ave., Racine
Best Sports Bar
First place: Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine
Second place: Scores Sports Bar & Grill, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine
Third place: Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St., Racine
Best Tavern
First place: Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine
Second place: Toad Hall, 611 Wisconsin Ave., Racine
Third place: The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St., Racine
*****
Buckets Pub took a trifecta of honors in this year’s Best of Racine County: Best Wings, Best Sports Bar and Best Tavern.
“We have been around for 35 years, and I think one thing that people have grown accustomed to is that we put out a consistently good product,” said Manager Christine Grochowski, daughter of Buckets founders Chuck and Connie Brandt. “They know it will be the same as it has always been.”
Grochowski gave credit to the Buckets staff, some of whom she said had worked there for more than three decades: “Those familiar faces make people comfortable and want to be here.”
“We’re lucky that we’ve become a gathering place for friends and family, whether inside, outside, on our covered patio, our three-seasons room — it’s actually four seasons, but whatever — or our banquet room,” she said. “We have customers from nearly day one that continue to come in.”
She said that some of those customers have become friends of the family, to the point that some customers were invited to her wedding, and to her brother’s wedding.
With regard to Buckets’ set of Best of Racine County honors, Grochowski said: “We would like to say thanks. We don’t ask people to vote, but we’re very lucky that they do.”
