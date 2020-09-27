Best Wings: Buckets Pub

First place: Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine, 262-633-8951, www.buckets-pub.com

Second place: Scores, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine

Third place: Buffalo Wild Wings, 5880 Durand Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We feel very fortunate to have been part of the Racine community since February 1984.

For over 36 years our customers have come to rely on us for quality food, drinks and service. Customers know that when they come in to watch their favorite sports on our 51 TVs they will have a good time surrounded by good people, great employees, and great food and drinks.

Each day we serve our homemade soups, fish dinners, sandwiches and award-winning wings with the same pride and quality we have for so many years.

We cannot thank the Racine community enough for their support over the years and especially during these tough times while navigating through the pandemic. We continue to take extra steps to ensure that our establishment is clean, comfortable and a safe place for everyone to enjoy whether it be in our dining room, on our outdoor patio or for carryout.

