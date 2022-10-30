 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Wings: Buckets Pub

Eyes on the game

Bangalore Wayiribe, center, munches on a chicken wing at Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., while he, his fiancée, Danielle Ours, right; and her son, Derek Sheppard, keep their eyes on the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of their eventual loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on July 6, 2021.

 ADAM ROGAN,

Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine, 262-633-8951, buckets-pub.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Scores Sports Bar & Grill, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine

Hiawatha Bar and Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant

