Best Wings: Buckets Pub

Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine, 262-633-8951, buckets-pub.com
Hometown Favorites
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
For over 37 years our customers have come to rely on us for quality food, drinks and service. Customers know that when they come in to watch their favorite sports on our 51 TVs, they are going to have a great time. Whether they are in our main dining room, in our four-seasons room or under our covered patio, they will be surrounded by good people, great employees and great food and drinks. Each day we serve our homemade soups, fish dinners, appetizers, sandwiches and our award-winning wings with the same pride and quality we have for so many years.
How long have you been doing this?
Buckets Pub opened in February 1984.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
We couldn't succeed without our hardworking and dedicated employees. Over the years, we have been so lucky to have great people on our staff. Our staff and the service they provide is one of the major reasons why people enjoy being at Buckets Pub. And, of course, we wouldn't be successful without the continuous support we have received and our customers over the years. We cannot thank the Racine community enough for their support over the years.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Before Buckets Pub opened, Chuck and Connie owned Riverside Pub on Rapids Drive from 1979 to 1982. They enjoyed the business and customers so much that when the opportunity to open another business came about they took the chance and opened Buckets Pub on Lathrop Avenue in 1984. The business's success has been built by hard work, having great employees, creating relationships with customers and the community, and providing quality food and service.
What's next?
We will continue to serve our customers quality food and drinks for years to come.