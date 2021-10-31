Best Veterinary Clinic: Magnolia Springs Veterinary Center

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Drs. Melissa Gallick and Morgan McCoy met in Veterinary School at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They worked in different states after graduating and coincidentally landed in Racine. After working for years as associates they decided to branch out and start their own practice, one with a different approach to veterinary care and a commitment to remaining privately owned. We scooped up some of the best staff we could have dreamed of and then found the amazing Dr. Lynn Duppler, bringing us to today. After moving to our forever home on Highway 20 earlier this spring, we could not be happier.

What's next?

We have just recently added an invaluable service to Magnolia Springs. We have partnered with a traveling board certified surgeon who performs orthopedic as well as advanced soft tissue surgeries weekly here in our clinic. This is a wonderful service in which our patients can get the best care in a timely fashion in a place where they are already comfortable. In the not-so-far future, we are planning to develop the other side of our building into another animal related service so stay tuned!

