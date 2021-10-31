Best Veterinary Clinic: Magnolia Springs Veterinary Center

Magnolia Springs Veterinary Center, 9301 Washington Ave., Racine, 262-770-3106, magnoliaspringsvet.com
Hometown Favorites
Belle City Veterinary Hospital, 4701 Spring St., Mount Pleasant
North Shore Animal Hospital, 4630 Douglas Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
At our core, we truly care about our patients and their families' well-being. We believe that an integrative approach to medicine is not only the best for our patients, but it also gives clients more options in how they want their pets treated. We have a phenomenal staff that is dedicated to educating owners on preventative care and treatment options. We all love our jobs and are passionate about animals' well-being and quality of life.
How long have you be doing this?
Our doctors have been practicing for over a decade, but Magnolia Springs was born in 2018.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
We would never be where we are today without our amazing clients and patients. They have been incredibly supportive, giving, loyal and we could not be more grateful. Our staff is also top notch. They truly are like family and want the best for our patients.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Drs. Melissa Gallick and Morgan McCoy met in Veterinary School at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They worked in different states after graduating and coincidentally landed in Racine. After working for years as associates they decided to branch out and start their own practice, one with a different approach to veterinary care and a commitment to remaining privately owned. We scooped up some of the best staff we could have dreamed of and then found the amazing Dr. Lynn Duppler, bringing us to today. After moving to our forever home on Highway 20 earlier this spring, we could not be happier.
What's next?
We have just recently added an invaluable service to Magnolia Springs. We have partnered with a traveling board certified surgeon who performs orthopedic as well as advanced soft tissue surgeries weekly here in our clinic. This is a wonderful service in which our patients can get the best care in a timely fashion in a place where they are already comfortable. In the not-so-far future, we are planning to develop the other side of our building into another animal related service so stay tuned!