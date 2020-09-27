Best Veterinary Clinic: Magnolia Springs Veterinary Center

First place: Magnolia Springs Veterinary Center, 3011 90th St., Sturtevant, 262-770-3106, magnoliaspringsvet.com
Second place: Belle City Veterinary Hospital, 4701 Spring St., Mount Pleasant
Third place: Racine Veterinary Hospital, 5748 Taylor Ave., Mount Pleasant
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Owners Dr. Melissa Gallick and Dr. Morgan McCoy are proud to be part of the lessening number of independently-owned veterinary practices as more are being purchased by large corporations every day.
Although our clinic is just moving into our third anniversary, we have recently added an associate veterinarian, Dr. Lynn Duppler, who we could not be more excited about.
In addition to traditional veterinary care, we also provide holistic care, such as acupuncture, food therapy and spinal manipulation, in order to offer more options for well-rounded treatment.
We can say with confidence that we have the friendliest staff, all of whom work hard to make sure our clients and our patients are comfortable, instructions are clearly understood and all concerns are addressed
We love being a part of this incredible community. It is a ceaseless honor to get to really know our clients and patients at a personal level.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!