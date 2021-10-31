Best Vegetarian/Vegan: Kabab And Grill

Kabab And Grill, 1504 Washington Ave., Racine, 262-583-1835, facebook.com/racinekabab/
Hometown Favorites
Olde Madrid, 418 Sixth St., Racine
Blue Bear, 2920 Taylor Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
As a family business, we pour our heart out in how we serve and deliver food and our customers know best. Kabab And Grill not only has fresh, flavorful food, but it is also served with the intention of leaving our customers content. We have many options of the types of bowls/wraps you can make, offer free samples and a variety of desserts. We serve a variety of vegan options daily and we encourage people to try samples before getting anything.
How long have you be doing this?
Our family has been in business for almost five years, since December 2016.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Kabab And Grill couldn’t succeed without the owner Sheikh Umar and his wife Zubda Naz, who started and funded the business as well as working in the kitchen when we couldn’t afford any workers due to COVID.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Came into this field for the love of food. We’d have friends over all the time and they’d love how our homemade meals tasted. Our friends are the ones who recommended we start our own business and they have been the greatest support system since.
What's next?
City of Racine has been an amazing home for us and people here make us into who we are today with their constant support. With the new location already up and running, so far we have added extraordinary vegan options, traditional dessert counter/cooler, air conditioning to comfort our customers and so much more is to come in the coming years! Slowly but surely we are making better improvements to better serve our customers!