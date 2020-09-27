Best Vegetarian/Vegan: Blue Bear

First place: Blue Bear, 2920 Taylor Ave., Racine, 262-583-3131, bluebeareats.com

Second place: Olde Madrid, 418 Sixth St., Racine

Third place: Chit Chaat, 550 State St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

"Locally sourced form scratch menu" is not just a tagline for us. We've worked hard, together with local vendors, local farms and an amazing staff to create delicious food and drink menus friendly to all dietary restrictions.

Almost every thing on our menu is or can be made either vegan, keto or gluten free.

Seasonally rotating entrees and cocktails always keep things fresh and new whether its your first or 50th time dining with us.

With an all-day brunch menu filled with dishes from our house staples such as our Blue Bear Benedict, Garbage Pile Sandwich and Blue 'Beary" pancakes, to our newer items like our blackened salmon or mushroom katsu bowls, you'll always find something to satisfy any breakfast or lunch craving, savory or sweet.

