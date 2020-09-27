Best Travel Agency: LaMacchia Travel

First place: LaMacchia Travel, 618 55th St., Kenosha (also serves Racine County), 262-656-8300, lamacchiatravel.com

Second place: Carol LaPlante Travel Market Vacations, 6220 Washington Ave., Suite A, Mount Pleasant

Third place: AAA Travel Guides

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We're proud to have served southeastern Wisconsin for 89 years.

As a family owned business we can't thank the Racine community enough for trusting our expert travel advisors in providing comprehensive travel arrangements.

As the world of travel continues to reopen, we invite you all to rely on our team to provide the best service and experience when planning your travel around the world.

