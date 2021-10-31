Best Trade School: Gateway Technical College

Gateway Technical College, 1001 S. Main St., Racine, 262-619-6200, gtc.edu
Hometown Favorites
Union Hall, 1840 Sycamore Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Gateway Technical College remains an educational leader with its innovative approach to career and technical education. Our training leads to career success, too — Gateway graduates for many years report satisfaction rates with their education of nearly 100% and employment rates of 87%.
How long have you be doing this?
Since 1911.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Gateway could not succeed without the support of the communities it serves, its business partners, its dedicated staff and its ambitious students committed to gaining an education and changing their lives. The college depends upon the support and resources of its communities, its businesses partners for the cutting-edge knowledge and resources it provides, its staff to support student success in many different ways and students who are seeking an education and are an inspiration to all.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Gateway Technical College laid the cornerstone of career training when Racine Continuation School began classes Nov. 3, 1911, as the first compulsory, publicly-funded school of its kind in Wisconsin — and, in doing so, also became the first in America. Years later, that continuation school evolved into today’s Gateway Technical College, a place of higher education offering training and educational pathways from health care to technologically advanced manufacturing.
What's next?
Gateway continues to provide innovating training and training equipment, including a new Racine Campus nursing center scheduled to open in spring 2022.