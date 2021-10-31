Best Trade School: Gateway Technical College

Hometown Favorites

Gateway Technical College remains an educational leader with its innovative approach to career and technical education. Our training leads to career success, too — Gateway graduates for many years report satisfaction rates with their education of nearly 100% and employment rates of 87%.

Gateway could not succeed without the support of the communities it serves, its business partners, its dedicated staff and its ambitious students committed to gaining an education and changing their lives. The college depends upon the support and resources of its communities, its businesses partners for the cutting-edge knowledge and resources it provides, its staff to support student success in many different ways and students who are seeking an education and are an inspiration to all.