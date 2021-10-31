Best Tire Store: Blain's Farm & Fleet

Blain's Farm & Fleet, 8401 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, 262-886-2757, farmandfleet.com
Hometown Favorites
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Our customers are always our top priority. We want them to have a great experience, leave happy and know that Blain’s Farm & Fleet is there for them and their automotive needs. We want to build relationships with our customers and want our great service to bring people back because they know they’re getting the best service, both in our goods and from our incredible staff.
How long have you be doing this?
Forty-seven years.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
We couldn’t succeed without our dedicated store associates who ensure, each day, that our customers receive the care and service they deserve, and of course, our valued neighbors who continue making our success possible. We are so grateful for our team, customers and the continued support in the community — we certainly wouldn’t be where we are today without these cherished relationships.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Selling tires has been a staple of the Blain’s Farm & Fleet business since its inception. Farm equipment, tractor, truck and auto tires of every size and configuration were sold on a daily basis starting from when Claude and Bert opened the first Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Janesville. With their experience in the industry, the Blain's found tires to be a constant, in-demand product and they wanted to provide customers not only with tires, but the automotive services that go along with that.
What's next?
We want to continue to provide exceptional customer service. As we grow, our customers continue to remain our focus and we wouldn’t have it any other way. We strive to ensure that with growth and future continued success, Blain’s Farm & Fleet will always be centered around our guests and providing them with the customer service they deserve just as founders Bert and Claude established years ago.