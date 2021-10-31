Best Tattoo Parlor: Private Stock Tattoo

Private Stock Tattoo, 312 Sixth St., Racine, 262-456-1824, privatestocktattoo.com
Hometown Favorites
Ink Era Tattoo, 900 State St., Racine
Black Hand Tattoo Gallery, 406 Main St., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Simple, our customers. We have an amazing clientele and without them we wouldn't be able to do our jobs as successfully as we have done. Even though we are only a crew of three artists, this would be our eighth time winning this award and it's a huge accomplishment! More than we ever imagined when we opened up nine years ago. We remodeled our shop when COVID hit to allow for more social distancing for the artists and clients and also switched to an appointment only/private studio environment which the customers have loved! They enjoy the calm feel of the shop. It allows us to put all our focus on the art with minimal distractions.
How long have you be doing this?
We opened our doors in 2012. Nine amazing years!
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Again the customers. Without them and the dedication to our craft we wouldn't be in this incredible position.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
I started tattooing in 2002 and have worked in many shops locally and also a few across the country. Working alongside some great artists and learning from everyone. Whether is be good or bad, I take everything as a learning experience and got to mold all the things that worked well into one shop. Having great friends in this business like the crew at Black Hand Tattoo is a benefit as well. I have known Darren Hutcherson and his son Dee Hutch for 15 years now and they are a constant inspiration.
What's next?
We are always going to keep moving forward and pushing ourselves. Never stop learning. We are also always looking to add more professional and serious artists to the team.