Best Tattoo Parlor: Private Stock Tattoo

Hometown Favorites

Simple, our customers. We have an amazing clientele and without them we wouldn't be able to do our jobs as successfully as we have done. Even though we are only a crew of three artists, this would be our eighth time winning this award and it's a huge accomplishment! More than we ever imagined when we opened up nine years ago. We remodeled our shop when COVID hit to allow for more social distancing for the artists and clients and also switched to an appointment only/private studio environment which the customers have loved! They enjoy the calm feel of the shop. It allows us to put all our focus on the art with minimal distractions.