Best Tattoo Parlor: Private Stock Tattoo

Private Stock Tattoo, 312 Sixth St., Racine, 262-456-1824, privatestocktattoo.com

Ink Era Tattoo, 900 State St., Racine

Lost Soul Studio, 611 Sixth St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We are humbled and honored to be receiving this award again. Especially amongst all the extremely talented artists in the Racine area. The work being put out by these local artists has really put Racine on the map and every one of you should be proud.

Since we have started using our space as a private studio, the customers have been thrilled. Cutting back on all the distractions and focusing on the individual without the street shop chaos has really opened up the connection we have with our clientele. They appreciate the relaxing environment and it allows for the process to be much smoother. We work by appointment only and the best way to get in touch with an artist is through our website, privatestocktattoo.com

How long have you been doing this?

We just celebrated our ten-year anniversary of being open and ninth year of winning "Best of Racine."

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our clientele. They are truly the best! They have built great relationships and we wouldn't be in this position without them.

What's next?

We are looking forward to the next ten years of being open. We always want to push ourselves and branch out as a business and artists. Including cosmetic tattooing and possibly a new location.