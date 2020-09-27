Best Tattoo Parlor: Ink Era Tattoo

First place: Ink Era Tattoo, 900 State St., Racine, 262-800-3007, Inkeratattoo.com

Second place: Private Stock Tattoo, 312 Sixth St., Racine

Third place: Black Hand Tattoo Gallery, 406 Main St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

At Ink Era Tattoo we treat everyone like family. We want everyone to be a part of our brand as much as we are.

Our goal is to provide every customer with honesty and quality when it comes to any service we offer. We strive on making sure we exceed every customer's expectations by going above and beyond.

Since opening in 2018, we have been able to keep the doors open as a business and keep growing within our community through a team effort of our employees and our loyal and new customers.

We want to thank everyone for the continuous support and we look forward to seeing many more new and returning faces for years to come.

