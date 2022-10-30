Best Tacos: Pico's Tacos and Cerveza

Pico's Tacos and Cerveza, 550 Three Mile Road, Racine; 3505 Spring St., Racine, 262-800-3488, picostacos.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We use fresh and quality ingredients in all our recipes passed down to us from generations of family practice. We are second generation restauranteurs and use techniques from our family and a blend of current trends in the kitchen. Our tacos are made simple. Fresh and locally sourced tortillas, fresh produce, quality meats and a house blend of our spices.

How long have you been doing this?

Seven years in the practice of taco perfection!

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our staff. We couldn't have made it this far without every single crew member that has stepped into the back end of running a restaurant. Our kitchen is the heart of our restaurants and without our chefs, line cooks, prep cooks and dishwashers, we couldn't put out our creative touches on tacos to share with Racine. It's been such a blessing to have worked alongside everyone who's helped build Pico's to where it is today.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

We grew up in the restaurant business and intuitively took on opportunities over time for growth and expansion. It's great to hear feedback from our customers and staff on different ways for improvement.

What's next?

Continuing our daily routines and expanding into our surrounding counties.