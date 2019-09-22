First place: Katie Falaschi, Meraki Beauty Lounge, 10009 Northwestern Ave., Franksville
Second place: Carrie Sanchez, Salon Gloss, 6800 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Third place: Sophie Aslanidis, Salon Gloss, 6800 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
*****
Getting your hair done is more than just about the cut, color and style. Katie Falaschi, who owns Meraki Beauty Lounge, knows that.
She makes sure all of her clients get the best care possible and exactly what they need. Because of the extra care she puts in, Falaschi has been named the Best Stylist in the Best of Racine County contest for 2019, as voted by Journal Times readers.
“My clients have been with me a long time,” Falaschi said. “We build relationships together.”
Falaschi, who received her training at Vici Capilli, has been doing hair for about 16 years. She started working at other salons and then opened her own business at 10009 Northwestern Ave. in Franksville in May 2018, where she works along with other stylists who rent out chairs.
From the consultation to styling, she makes sure everyone who comes in leaves the salon looking and feeling their best.
“I love making people feel good about themselves both physically and emotionally,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.