Best Stylist/Barber: Sami Metallo, Blue Dove Aveda Salon & Day Spa

Sami Metallo, Blue Dove Aveda Salon & Day Spa, 2030 Lathrop Ave, Racine, 262-632-7700, bluedovespas.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

What helped me most with my success is that I believe that every guest should be treated like a friend. From the moment they walk in the doors to the moment they leave, they should have felt like they were at home and comfortable. I want them to feel like they are enjoying their time and relaxing in an environment that feels comfortable and welcoming! Here at Blue Dove, we believe that every guest deserves the best and that is what I strive to achieve every day not only for me but for the salon and for my guests. I love how even though this is my job, this is also my life, my passion and my dream! It’s something that I’ve always loved to do. To be able to make my guest feel beautiful and leave with a smile on their face means I’ve done my job. I love to make my guests feel like they can leave the salon feeling amazing!

How long have you been doing this?

I have been doing hair for the last 5 years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

I could not have succeeded and gotten thus far without the support of my family, friends and coworkers. They have been there for me through everything and they have helped me achieve all the goals I’ve had set for myself!

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Ever since I was little I’ve always enjoyed doing hair! I loved being able to be creative and able to style people's hair in a way where they are able to go out into the world and just feel beautiful. Being able to create something that will bring joy and even just a simple smile to someone’s face makes what I do rewarding. I have found that with this career, I am able to set goals for myself and be able to achieve anything I aim for. I love how in this industry everything is changing around us, which makes learning so exciting because we get to stay up to date with so many amazing styles!

What's next?

The next thing I think I’ll be going for would be to just keep doing what I love and keep providing my guest with the best experience I can give them. My clients have become like another family to me and I love that. I can’t wait to go out and learn new techniques and styles. We will see what the years to come have in store for me, all I know is that I hope I am still doing what I do now.