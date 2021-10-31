Best Stylist/Barber: Daniela 'Danny' Cortese

Daniela 'Danny' Cortese, Cut The Crap Hair Lab, 2719 Durand Ave., Racine, 262-554-7890, facebook.com/CutTheCrapHairLab/
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
I think what sets me apart from the rest is simply inclusivity. I am not striving to create the most elegant shop in town. Instead, my goal is to give you great hair while making you feel cherished for giving me the opportunity to work with you. You may come in as a stranger, but I promise I'll tell you something odd about myself and we will leave the appointment as life long friends!
How long have you be doing this?
I have been a hairstylist since 2010.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
I couldn't succeed without the support of my staff and clients who have turned into my very own hand-picked family over the years!
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
I started off college as a pre-med student who had more interest in the coiffed curls upon the patient's head than an actual diagnosis. Now, I prescribe product and styles that best suit the friends in my chair.
What's next?
I would like to create a crappy empire where all people (service provider or client) can feel at home and appreciated for just being themselves. First stop Cut The Crap, future plans: "Holy Crap."