Best Steaks: Corner House On The Lake
Corner House On The Lake, 207 Gaslight Drive, Racine, was the pick of Journal Times readers for Best Steaks.

Corner House On The Lake, 207 Gaslight Drive, Racine, 262-637-1295, chsupperclub.com

Hometown Favorites

Sebastian's, 6025 Douglas Ave., Racine

Texas Roadhouse, 6228 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our team. We employ about 50 employee's and through this last year and a half, with the way life has changed, it has been very hard on restaurants and restaurant employees. We never could have done it without my management team holding it all together. This group of people are truly a TEAM.

How long have you be doing this?

We have been in and out of the food and beverage business for 30 years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

The team.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

I, Ben Nelson, started as a bartender in the early 90's and Jodie as a server.

What's next?

We are currently working on a new patio with fire pits on the west side of the property and will have fine dinning outside next spring and revamping the tiki bar also for spring 2022.

