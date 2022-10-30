Best Steaks: Corner House on the Lake

Corner House on the Lake, 207 Gas Light Circle, Racine, 262-637-1295, chsupperclub.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Texas Roadhouse, 6228 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant

Hobnob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road, Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We use quality products and we don't use shortcuts.

How long have you been doing this?

Thirty years in the food and beverage industry.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

The Corner House team. Each and every one of the team makes this happen.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

We bought the Corner House on Washington Avenue about five years ago; after three years at that location and struggling, fighting with a deteriorating building and neighborhood, we had an opportunity to relocate to the harbor. It was not an easy decision because it was in the middle of COVID and all restaurants were closed, but with a strong team we prevailed and it has been a good decision and we are very happy!

What's next?

Retirement.