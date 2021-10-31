Best Sports Bar: Buckets Pub

Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine, 262-633-8951, buckets-pub.com

Hometown Favorites

Scores, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine

Dewey's Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

For over 37 years our customers have come to rely on us for quality food, drinks and service. Customers know that when they come in to watch their favorite sports on our 51 TVs, they are going to have a great time. Whether they are in our main dining room, in our four-seasons room or under our covered patio, they will be surrounded by good people, great employees and great food and drinks. Each day we serve our homemade soups, fish dinners, appetizers, sandwiches and our award-winning wings with the same pride and quality we have for so many years.

How long have you been doing this?

Buckets Pub opened in February 1984.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?