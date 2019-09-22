First place: Polished Beauty Bar, 6012 Washington Ave., Suite B, Mount Pleasant
Second place: Lux Beauty Salon, 512 Main St., Racine
Third place: Urban Trends Salon Spa, 10351 Washington Ave., Sturtevant
This is the second year in a row readers chose Polished Beauty Bar as the winner in the Best Spa category, even though the spa has only been open since 2016.
“I’m really grateful for the clients that we have,” owner Erricka Stark said. “We’re really blessed here.”
Stark believes Polished stands out because it goes above-and-beyond when it comes to cleanliness and sanitation.
“We strive to have the highest standards,” said Stark. “We go above the state standards.”
That commitment has earned them committed clients who form close relationships with their beauty technicians.
“We’re not just an assembly line,” said Stark. “We want people to feel they can relax while they’re here. We have people that come in every two weeks faithfully. It’s more than I ever could have dreamed.”
Polished offers facials, eyelash extensions, massages, nail services and waxing within its 3,000 square-foot space.
And they’ll have more coming up soon — Stark said she couldn’t tell The Journal Times what, but said Polished Beauty Bar will announce new services on social media sometime before the holidays.
