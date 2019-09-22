Polished Beauty Bar

Erricka Stark is shown in May 2017 inside Polished Beauty Bar at Pleasant Pointe Commons, 6012 Washington Ave. This year, Polished Beauty Bar was voted Best Spa by Journal Times' readers. 

 GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo

First place: Polished Beauty Bar, 6012 Washington Ave., Suite B, Mount Pleasant

Second place: Lux Beauty Salon, 512 Main St., Racine

Third place: Urban Trends Salon Spa, 10351 Washington Ave., Sturtevant

*****

This is the second year in a row readers chose Polished Beauty Bar as the winner in the Best Spa category, even though the spa has only been open since 2016.

“I’m really grateful for the clients that we have,” owner Erricka Stark said. “We’re really blessed here.”

Stark believes Polished stands out because it goes above-and-beyond when it comes to cleanliness and sanitation.

“We strive to have the highest standards,” said Stark. “We go above the state standards.”

That commitment has earned them committed clients who form close relationships with their beauty technicians.

“We’re not just an assembly line,” said Stark. “We want people to feel they can relax while they’re here. We have people that come in every two weeks faithfully. It’s more than I ever could have dreamed.”

Polished offers facials, eyelash extensions, massages, nail services and waxing within its 3,000 square-foot space.

And they’ll have more coming up soon — Stark said she couldn’t tell The Journal Times what, but said Polished Beauty Bar will announce new services on social media sometime before the holidays.

— Christina Lieffring

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

