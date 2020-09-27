Best Spa: Carpe Diem Skincare by Kristine

First place: Carpe Diem Skincare by Kristine, 209 W. Main St., Suite A, Rochester, 262-676-9460

Second place: Blue Dove Aveda Salon Salon & Day Spa, 2030 Lathrop Ave., Racine

Third place: Polished Beauty Bar, 6012 Washington Ave., Suite B, Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

It starts with getting there, driving in the country side to a quaint little town where people are friendly. Then you will find a small spa with an eclectic modern look that is all designed for peace and quiet; a sanctuary of sorts. You will start feeling relaxed the moment you enter. Then you will get one-on-one attention, from start to finish.

I love what I do because the power of the human touch is an indescribable phenomenon and it is a gift I enjoy giving to all my clients.

Since this is such a personal time spent together, it becomes more like family than client relationships.

People deserve to feel good and it starts with self care and I am grateful to be able to help with that journey.

