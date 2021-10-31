Best Spa: Blue Dove Aveda Salon & Day Spa

Blue Dove Aveda Salon & Day Spa, 2030 Lathrop Ave., Racine, 262-632-7700, bluedovespas.com
Hometown Favorites
Honest Touch Wellness Spa, 6226 Bankers Road, Suite 6, Mount Pleasant
The Fix Beauty Bar, 304 Main St., Level 2, Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
“Every guest deserves the best” is our motto at our Aveda Salon & Day Spa. We are a green circle salon and recycle 95% of our salon waste. With an emphasis on customer service, connection and cleanliness we guarantee an amazing experience from booking to completion to your rebook.
How long have you be doing this?
Seven years.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Every single one of our team members come together to make Blue Dove a success. Their cheerful, caring and personable attitudes ensure our guest feel as appreciated as they are and keep them coming back for more.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
When I started my business degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1997, I knew I wanted to work in the beauty and wellness industry. By slowly obtaining degrees in business, massage and reiki I was able to get a firm grasp of what it took to maintain success in the industry. Blue Dove is still growing 40% in sales year after year in the middle of a pandemic and we are proud of that success. Since establishing Team Leads, I was able to branch out and become a massage therapy instructor at The Aveda Institute of Beauty and Wellness in Milwaukee. This not only helps me further my own education in the beauty and wellness field, but also allows me to spot and retain the best potential Blur Dove team members. Success equals driven leadership (do not call me a boss — I’m a leader!) plus carefully selected staff.
What's next?
Blue Dove just started construction on a two phase remodel. We are moving and expanding our hair salon to the front of the building, building a deck experience and remodeling our bathrooms in phase one of construction. We will be able to accommodate six more hair stylists when phase one is completed. Phase two of construction will involve adding six more quiet zone rooms to accommodate more facials and massages at once. It will also include the addition of several pedicure and manicure stations. We are excited to be an eco-friendly salon, which exclusively uses and retails Aveda, an all vegan, sustainable and ethical beauty product provider.