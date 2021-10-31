Best Spa: Blue Dove Aveda Salon & Day Spa

When I started my business degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1997, I knew I wanted to work in the beauty and wellness industry. By slowly obtaining degrees in business, massage and reiki I was able to get a firm grasp of what it took to maintain success in the industry. Blue Dove is still growing 40% in sales year after year in the middle of a pandemic and we are proud of that success. Since establishing Team Leads, I was able to branch out and become a massage therapy instructor at The Aveda Institute of Beauty and Wellness in Milwaukee. This not only helps me further my own education in the beauty and wellness field, but also allows me to spot and retain the best potential Blur Dove team members. Success equals driven leadership (do not call me a boss — I’m a leader!) plus carefully selected staff.