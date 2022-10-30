Best Spa: Blue Dove Aveda Salon & Day Spa

Blue Dove Aveda Salon & Day Spa, 2030 Lathrop Ave, Racine, 262-632-7700, bluedovespas.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Urban Trends SalonSpa, 10351 Washington Ave., Suite 600, Sturtevant

The Fix Beauty Bar, 304 Main St., Level 2, Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

“Every Guest Deserves The Best” is our mission statement at Blue Dove. And we truly achieve that on every level. First and foremost, we have the kindest and most skilled staff in Racine. We are always striving to ensure that each guest feels that they are listened to, valued and that their desired results are achieved with each and every service. Our people make us the best! Our fun, seasonal services and unique services are an added bonus.

How long have you been doing this?

Blue Dove was established in 2014.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We couldn’t succeed without the love and support of our guests and our committed staff. When the two combine to form friendships and to make it a great service, that is a success.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Our CEO Christine founded Blue Dove in 2014 after seeing that there was a need for an all-encompassing day spa and salon in Racine. While there were a few already, most were not well known and were not Aveda salons. Aveda salons and spas such as ours are held to high brand standards on multiple platforms. We excel in customer service, safety and sanitation, the products we use and the online education available to us. Since 2014 we have seen exponential growth year after year, mainly due to our excellent customer service and word of mouth from our current guests. Thank you to all of our guests for their referrals and support.

What's next?

We are expanding from three to eight spa treatment rooms as we grow (pardon our dust). Two new stylists just joined our team and are training with “Best Stylist” Sami. We currently are offering The Pumpkin Comfort massages and facials which include a foot soak, back scrub and back masque perfect for unwinding before the holiday season. Check out our changing seasonal service menu. Coming shortly, we are expanding into Nano Needling and other cutting-edge procedures. The future is bright and we are excited to share it with you.