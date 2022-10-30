 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Soup: Soup Shanty

The Soup Shanty

The Soup Shanty, 6022 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, is a favorite of soup lovers in Racine County.

 Journal Times file photo

Soup Shanty, 6022 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, 262-583-1639, facebook.com/soupshanty

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Panera Bread, 5304 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Wells Brothers Restaurant, 2148 Mead St., Racine

