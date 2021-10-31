Best Soup: Soup Shanty

Soup Shanty, 6022 Douglas Ave., Racine, 262-583-1639, facebook.com/soupshanty/
Hometown Favorites
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 6000 Durand Ave., Racine
Panera Bread, 5630 Washington Ave., Unit 6, Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Our business is the best in Racine because we strive to do our very best to give our customers quality food and service. People love and enjoy our homemade soup and food as well as our quaint atmosphere.
How long have you be doing this?
Six-and-a-half years.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
We couldn't succeed without our loyal customers.