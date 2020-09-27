Best Senior Community: Ridgewood Care Center

First place: Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road, Racine, 262-554-6440, ridgewoodcarecenter.com

Second place: St. Monica's Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia

Third place: The Parkview Senior Community, 5215 Douglas Ave., Caledonia

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Ridgewood Care Center has been a focal point of Racine County providing top quality care, customer service and high-end amenities for more than 30 years.

Personal attention and progressive medicine are what Ridgewood is all about.

Our employees are the vital link, they are the core of excellence in the care and compassion we are committed to. With our team of caring, compassionate staff, who selfishly dedicate their lives to helping others, your loved one will be taken care of by individuals who will consider your family their family.