Best Senior Community: Killarney Kourt

Killarney Kourt, 8800 Shannon Lane, Sturtevant, 262-321-0802, capricommunities.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITE

The Parkview of Caledonia Senior Living Community, 5215 Douglas Ave., Caledonia

Fountain Hills Apartments, 1100 Fountain Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant

