Best Senior Community (Independent): The Parkview Senior Living Community

The Parkview Senior Living Community, 5215, 5311, 5225 Douglas Ave., Racine, 262-752-1000, parkviewsenior.com

Hometown Favorites

St. Monica's Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Racine

Primrose Retirement Community of Mount Pleasant, 1775 N. Newman Road, Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Parkview Senior Living Community has the most amazing team that is warm and welcoming. It's not just a community, it's home! Bright spacious apartments with beautiful views. The campus has nature walking paths that circle around three separate ponds. All this and stores within a short walking distance. We have scheduled activities and outings throughout the month on our Parkview Van.

How long have you be doing this?

Twenty-one years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

There is no way we could make this work without the amazing team here at The Parkview Senior Living Community.

