Best Sandwich: Lee's Deli

Lee's Deli, 2615 Washington Ave., Racine, 262-634-2373, leesdeliracine.com

Hometown Favorites

Danny's Meats & Catering, 1317 Four Mile Road, Racine

The Red Onion Café, 555 Main St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Long tradition of serving big, tasty and reasonably priced sub sandwiches.

How long have you be doing this?

Lee's is celebrating 50 years of serving Racine County!

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

The loyal Racine customers who continue to come back for more great subs that stand out from all of the franchise sub shops.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Lee's is a pioneer in the Wisconsin sub industry dating back to 1971 when founded by Leroy Neu who designed various combinations of tasty meats, cheeses, dressings and vegetables. The same formula has been carried on since 1986 by three former Park High School friends (John Henes, Steve Hurley and Jim Dobbs) who knew it was a great product that is hard to match.

