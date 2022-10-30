 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Sandwich: Lee's Deli

  • 0
Lee’s Deli

Lee’s Deli, 2615 Washington Ave., Racine, has been in business since 1971 and has been family owned and operated since 1986.

 Courtesy of Facebook

Lee's Deli, 2615 Washington Ave., Racine, 262-634-2373, leesdeliracine.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

The Sausage Kitchen, 1706 Rapids Drive, Racine

The Red Onion Cafe, 555 Main St., Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News