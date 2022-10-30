Best Restaurant: Olde Madrid

Olde Madrid, 418 Sixth St., Racine, 262-619-0940, oldemadrid.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Corner House on the Lake, 207 Gas Light Circle, Racine

Kabab & Grill, 1504 Washington Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

What makes our business the best is the amazing people of Racine that made Olde Madrid what it is today. Without our amazing customers we would not be here today.

How long have you been doing this?

Sixteen years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We couldn’t do it without our amazing employees and the support we get from them every day; we are who we are because they come to work and put in 120%.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

I've been in the food industry since I was 12. It is my world and I love it. I love to create food that makes people happy and brings conversations to the table and family.

What's next?

We are going to continue making people happy and serving our community until people stop coming; that’s when I'll stop cooking.