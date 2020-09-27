 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Restaurant: Olde Madrid
0 comments

Best Restaurant: Olde Madrid

  • 0
Olde Madrid (copy)

Customers receive a veggie paella at Olde Madrid, voted Best Restaurant by Journal Times' readers.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

First place: Olde Madrid, 418 Sixth St., Racine, 262-619-0940, oldemadrid.com

Second place: Sebastian's, 6025 Douglas Ave., Racine

Third place: Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We can definitely say we have the best customers.

We have been blessed to be in business over 13 years now and because of the support of our community, we are managing staying open during this pandemic.

Thank you.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News