Best Restaurant: Olde Madrid

First place: Olde Madrid, 418 Sixth St., Racine, 262-619-0940, oldemadrid.com
Second place: Sebastian's, 6025 Douglas Ave., Racine
Third place: Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We can definitely say we have the best customers.
We have been blessed to be in business over 13 years now and because of the support of our community, we are managing staying open during this pandemic.
Thank you.
