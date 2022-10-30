Best Real Estate Team: Rottino Kuiper Real Estate, First Weber

Rottino Kuiper Real Estate, First Weber, 10351 Washington Ave., Suite 800, Sturtevant, 262-822-2292 or 262-308-7483, rottinokuiperrealestate.firstweber.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

The Bollmeier-Corr Group, First Weber, 10351 Washington Ave., Suite 800, Sturtevant

Ricchio/Friedrich Real Estate Group, Re/MAX Newport Elite, 1020 West Blvd., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

The Rottino Kuiper Real Estate Team is committed to the highest level of service to our clients from start to finish and beyond! Our relationship doesn’t end at the closing table. We love to be resources to our clients in all aspects relating to the home and community. We make ourselves accessible to provide contractor referrals, local government information, community events, etc.

Our team also focuses on earning business. We know there are a lot of great agents to choose from. We don’t expect people to use us. We want to present ourselves in a way to earn your business, and are always very appreciative and honored when we earn a listing or a new buyer. This is important to us and we approach every transaction in this manner.

How long have you been doing this?

Rottino Kuiper Real Estate came to fruition in early 2022 when a brother/sister duo saw their potential to work together to be able to create the best service in real estate.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our clients, family and friends! Thank you for voting for us. We are so honored to receive this award and we are committed to continuing living up to the title of the “best”!

We also couldn’t succeed without our brokerage (First Weber), our broker (John Crimmings), our admin (Joann Baerwald) and fellow agents at First Weber who are always working together to build each other up to succeed!

Also a special thanks to Teri Pias of Ambassador Title, all the staff at Ambassador Title and Therese Whitty of Prosperity Mortgage. They are remarkable at what they do and are a huge part of our success.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Maggie Rottino quickly found success in the industry and was on the hunt for a partner to help manage the demanding hours of real estate. Ricky Kuiper was working as an auditor for an accounting firm and was looking for a career change where he could still utilize his finance degree but also work in front of people more. Rottino and Kuiper saw how they could help each other and formed the Rottino Kuiper Real Estate Team.

The way we go about business is very similar. We know if one of us is double-booked the other can step in and provide the same service. It’s a big advantage to be able to have each other work together through transactions. Real estate is a demanding job and having both of us to be available for our clients no matter the time of day is extremely important to us.