 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Real Estate Office: Shorewest Realtors
0 comments

Best Real Estate Office: Shorewest Realtors

  • 0
Shorewest Realtors

Shorewest Realtors credits its highly-trained real estate agents for winning the Best Real Estate Office category by readers of The Journal Times.

First place: Shorewest Realtors, 1557 S. Green Bay Road, Racine, 262-884-8400, shorewest.com

Second place: RE/MAX, 1020 West Blvd., Racine

Third place: Berkshire Hathaway Home Service Metro Realty Racine, 9119 Durand Ave., Sturtevant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We have the best and most highly trained real estate agents.

We actively support local organizations both financially and with our time.

With two offices in Racine County, Mount Pleasant and Burlington, we are able to serve and support our great county.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News