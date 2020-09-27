Best Real Estate Office: Shorewest Realtors

First place: Shorewest Realtors, 1557 S. Green Bay Road, Racine, 262-884-8400, shorewest.com
Second place: RE/MAX, 1020 West Blvd., Racine
Third place: Berkshire Hathaway Home Service Metro Realty Racine, 9119 Durand Ave., Sturtevant
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We have the best and most highly trained real estate agents.
We actively support local organizations both financially and with our time.
With two offices in Racine County, Mount Pleasant and Burlington, we are able to serve and support our great county.
