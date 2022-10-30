Best Real Estate Office: First Weber

First Weber, 10351 Washington Ave., Suite 800, Sturtevant, 262-637-9801, firstweber.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

RE/MAX Newport Elite, 1020 West Blvd., Racine

Shorewest Realtors, 1557 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

What makes First Weber Realtors the best in Racine County are the dedicated, knowledgeable and professional salespeople that work in this office. They have the skills and the technological tools to provide meaningful real estate services. No matter the market, these agents give their best every time to satisfy the real estate needs of their clients and customers. Our agents truly are the best of the best.

How long have you been doing this?

First Weber Realtors, formerly N. Christensen & Son Real Estate, has been serving SE Wisconsin since 1904.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We couldn't succeed without the strength and support of the whole statewide First Weber organization. And behind that is the power of Berkshire Hathaway.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Our company, through the many years, transitions and name changes, has always had these strong and deep convictions: to provide the highest level of professional real estate services possible and to make sure that our agents have the training and tools necessary to succeed.

What's next?

First Weber Realtors will continue to offer the best in real estate services and we will continue to offer SE Wisconsin the best agents possible.