Best Real Estate Office: First Weber Realtors Racine

First Weber Realtors Racine, 10351 Washington Ave., Suite 800, Sturtevant, 262-637-9801, firstweber.com
Hometown Favorites
RE/MAX Newport Elite, 1020 West Boulevard, Racine
Doperalski Realty & Associates, 500 Goold St., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
The knowledge base and work ethic of our sales staff and administrative staff are first-rate and second to none. Our staff works together, when necessary, to meet and exceed the needs of our clients and customers. Our people make the difference everyday.
How long have you be doing this?
Since 1904.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Obviously, we would be nothing without those homebuyers and sellers who have entrusted Frist Weber with their real estate needs. We are fortunate to have generations of families who have used our services and think of First Weber first when the need arises. That kind of loyalty can only come from people satisfied with the outcome of their real estate needs and that leads back to the outstanding, professional staff that makes up our First Weber team.
What's next?
The economic future for Racine County and Southeastern Wisconsin looks strong and we at First Weber look forward to continuing to offer professional real estate services for years to come. Our goal is to continue to attract and train top-notch people who can continue the long tradition of providing excellent service in solving the real estate needs of the next generation and beyond.