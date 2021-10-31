Best Real Estate Agent: Marcia Ricchio

Marcia Ricchio, SRS, ABR, RE/MAX Newport Elite, 1020 West Boulevard, Racine, 262-632-9990, marciaricchio.com
Hometown Favorites
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
It’s important to make the buying and selling process a fun and positive experience! I am extremely responsive and available practically 24/7. I always look out for my client's best interest, taking the time to listen and understand their needs and expectations. I stay engaged and communicate throughout the entire process. I consider myself a pretty tough negotiator and an agent who can be trusted to do whatever it takes; even helping with painting or repairs to prepare for a sale and making beds, doing dishes, etc., if a seller is working and can’t get home for a quick showing.
My grandparents were the owners of “Landaal’s Paints and Interiors” where I spent many days looking through design catalogs. This is where my love of interior design started. Many times a home may just need some rearranging to make it look its best. I enjoy using items a seller owns to create a different look that appeals to most buyers, while saving my seller money and increasing sale price. Racine is home to me. My focus helping buyers and sellers in Racine and sharing my knowledge of the market to help them make their most financially sound decision.
How long have you be doing this?
Five years.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
I would not be as successful as I am without the guidance and encouragement from my amazing brokers and dedicated staff we have at RE/MAX. I have built solid relationships with many other Racine County agents and a fantastic team of lenders, inspectors, appraisers, title companies, contractors, photographers, etc., that I trust and refer my clients to. Of course, I also owe my success to my family, friends and past clients who continue to put their trust in me and refer me to their friends and families. These relationships don’t end after the sale, many of my clients have become friends.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
I had been wanting to make career change for sometime and while visiting a relative in Texas, we had our tarot cards read. During the reading she asked if I’d ever thought about a career in real estate because she kept seeing houses in the cards for me. Oddly enough, not long before that I had a discussion with a good friend about getting into real estate. I needed something that offered a bit of flexibility and a better stream of income while raising my two daughters. Taking that leap was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.
What's next?
This year I will begin my first “flip” project and I began studying Feng Shui to coincide with my love of interior design. I am also considering a possible Airbnb partnership. I will continue building on my education and learn from each and every transaction, because each situation is unique. Most of all just keep having fun and making connections in the Racine County community.