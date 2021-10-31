Best Real Estate Agent: Marcia Ricchio

How long have you be doing this?

Five years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

I would not be as successful as I am without the guidance and encouragement from my amazing brokers and dedicated staff we have at RE/MAX. I have built solid relationships with many other Racine County agents and a fantastic team of lenders, inspectors, appraisers, title companies, contractors, photographers, etc., that I trust and refer my clients to. Of course, I also owe my success to my family, friends and past clients who continue to put their trust in me and refer me to their friends and families. These relationships don’t end after the sale, many of my clients have become friends.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.