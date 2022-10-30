Best Real Estate Agent: Maggie Rottino, First Weber

Maggie Rottino, First Weber, 10351 Washington Ave., Suite 800, Sturtevant, 262-822-2292, maggierottino.firstweber.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Marcia Ricchio, RE/Max Newport Elite, 1020 West Blvd., Racine

Emily Corr, First Weber, 10351 Washington Ave., Suite 800, Sturtevant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

First off, thank you to everyone who voted for me! There are a lot of great agents in Racine, so I appreciate my friends, family and clients who took the time to vote for me.

I pride myself on being able to adapt to each client along with using systems to make sure transactions are as seamless as possible. Clients have different goals and needs. Identifying this from the start helps me to best serve my clients. Once I can understand a client's needs, I put all of my efforts into using the systems I have in place and my resources to help a client reach their real estate goals.

How long have you been doing this?

Two years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

So many people are a huge part of my success! When I stop to think of how to answer this question it just makes me realize how many amazing, supportive people I have in my life. Thank you to you all!

I would like to say a special thanks to my family, friends and clients who trust me with their real estate needs, to my husband who holds down the fort while I’m out making deals and my broker, John Crimmings, for sharing his expertise and always answering my calls to answer any questions I may have, even on a Friday night.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

I was a stay-at-home mom to three little girls. I loved my time at home with the girls but after a few years, I knew I needed something to get me out of the house. I decided on real estate because I was always fascinated with the business and the somewhat flexible schedule it offered.

I immediately found a passion for being a real estate agent. For me, it is very fulfilling and such an honor to be able to help clients in one of the biggest transactions of their life. The impact a transaction can have on so many lives drives me to handle each transaction with the utmost care.

I am driven to continuously learn so I can keep representing my clients as best I can. A lot of heart, combined with hard work, has been a huge contributor to my early success in the business.

What's next?

I have worked really hard over the past two years to establish myself as a realtor in the area. I would like to continue to grow my business but also learn to do things more efficiently so I can have a better balance as a working mom.