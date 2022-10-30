Best Podiatrist: Matthew T. Larsen, DPM

Matthew T. Larsen, DPM, Foot and Ankle Specialists of Racine, 3500 Meachem Road, Racine, 262-554-7004, footandanklespecialists.net

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Thomas A. Paulick, DPM, 3500 Meachem Road, Mount Pleasant

Anne P. Stroze, DPM, 3500 Meachem Road, Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Patients are at the center of everything we do. Our office realizes that their positive experience is the result of excellent care and that’s why we strive to treat patients as members of our own family by being responsive, respectful, approachable and communicative.

How long have you been doing this?

Twenty-four years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our patients and amazing staff.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

While I was exploring different medical specialties, I was introduced to the field of podiatry. The field of podiatry is rewarding academically, but also technically since surgery is a significant part of my practice. True success is achieved when you can go home after work and know that you have done everything you can to make people happy by improving their quality of life.

What's next?

I am continuously working to improve the field of podiatry and develop relationships with other healthcare services that will positively impact my patients.