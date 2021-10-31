Best Podiatrist: Matthew Larsen

While I was exploring different medical specialties, I was introduced to the field of podiatry. I then shadowed a few doctors and learned that it best fits my interests. The field of podiatry is rewarding academically, but also technically since surgery is a significant part of my practice. I am able to develop relationships with my returning patients and oftentimes have the gratification of helping patients feel better after their very first visit. I consider my practice successful when a patient has a good experience and understands that I have treated them as I would a member of my family.