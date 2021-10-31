Best Podiatrist: Matthew Larsen

Matthew Larsen, DPM, Foot and Ankle Specialists of Racine, 3500 Meachem Road, Racine, 262-554-7004, footandanklespecialists.net
Hometown Favorites
Thomas Paulick, DPM, Foot and Ankle Specialists of Racine, 3500 Meachem Road, Racine
Annie Stroze, DPM, Foot and Ankle Specialist of Racine, 3500 Meachem Road, Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We have been in Racine for over 23 years. Patients are at the center of everything we do. Our office realizes that their positive experience is the result of excellent care and that’s why we strive to treat patients as members of our own family by being responsive, respectful, approachable and communicative.
How long have you be doing this?
Twenty-three years.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
My office manager and supportive staff. We work as a team to make sure we provide the best care possible for each patient.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
While I was exploring different medical specialties, I was introduced to the field of podiatry. I then shadowed a few doctors and learned that it best fits my interests. The field of podiatry is rewarding academically, but also technically since surgery is a significant part of my practice. I am able to develop relationships with my returning patients and oftentimes have the gratification of helping patients feel better after their very first visit. I consider my practice successful when a patient has a good experience and understands that I have treated them as I would a member of my family.
What's next?
I am continuously working to improve the field of podiatry and develop relationships with other healthcare services that will positively impact my patients.