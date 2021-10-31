Best Plumber: Karlsen Plumbing, Inc.

Karlsen Plumbing is owned by Joe Mangelsdorf. Joe always knew he would be a plumber; it runs in his family. His dad was a plumber for over 40 years. Joe started working at Karlsen Plumbing early on in his career. Knowing that he would eventually own his own business, he moved on and up in other businesses, gaining experience and building relationships, but Joe never fell out of touch with Karlsen Plumbing. After years of learning the trade and the business of plumbing, Joe was ready to own his own company. He looked to long time mentor and owner of Karlsen Plumbing, Dave Karlsen. Dave knew Joe was the right fit to take over the company that he had worked so hard to create. Joe bought Karlsen Plumbing from Dave in 2019 and has been busy ever since.