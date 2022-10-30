Best Plumber: Karlsen Plumbing Inc.

Karlsen Plumbing Inc., 1951 Grove Ave., Racine, 262-633-1951, karlsenplumbing.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our customers tell us we are the best plumber in Racine County because of our plumbers! We employ excellent plumbers with years of experience. But beyond their wealth of knowledge, what makes our plumbers truly special is their dedication to making the customer happy. Our plumbers go above and beyond to get the job done. They communicate with the customers throughout the process and make sure to leave the space as clean as it was when they arrived. Customers often tell us our plumbers are some of the most polite, punctual and friendly professionals they have ever worked with and we take pride in that!

How long have you been doing this?

The business has been around for four years but we have over 200 years of experience across all the plumbers that work at Karlsen Plumbing.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We know that the only reason we have been voted Best of Racine County two years in a row is because of our customers! Our customers are loyal and keep coming back to us for all of their plumbing needs. Our customers are also the reason we get new customers, word of mouth and recommendations is our best advertising!

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Joe Mangelsdorf and his wife Jackie are the owners of Karlsen Plumbing. Joe grew up around the plumbing trade with a father and grandfather who were both plumbers. Joe knew coming out of high school that plumbing was his future. He started at a plumbing company two days after graduating from high school. Joe came to Karlsen Plumbing as an apprentice and worked under then-owner, Dave Karlsen.

Joe learned so much about plumbing and customer service from his time spent in the field working at Karlsen. He earned his Journeyman Plumbing license as well as his Master Plumbing license while at Karlsen.

To further grow his career, Joe knew he needed to branch out and gain more management experience. Over the next years he worked within the industry, building relationships and gaining experience.

When the time was right, Dave Karlsen entrusted Joe with the Karlsen Plumbing name to continue to provide excellent plumbing service and customer service to Racine County and beyond.

What's next?

Our plan for the future is to continue to grow so we can serve the people of Racine County for all of their plumbing needs. We will always strive to be the best of Racine County.