Best Plumber: Building Waters Inc.

First place: Building Waters Inc., 2101 Lathrop Ave., Racine, 262-989-1001, wisconsinmechanicalservice.com

Second place: TCM Sewer & Drain, Sturtevant

Third place: Lee Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, 2915 60th St., Kenosha

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Good customer service is developing a relationship with our customers and resolving their plumbing problems in a timely fashion.

This takes a special talent and it all starts with our dispatcher, Luanne Riedel, answering the phone and listening to our customers so we can get the details our plumbers need and get them scheduled.

This requires daily, if not hourly, changes to the schedule as the phones ring and emergencies arise and we are truly grateful to have her on our team. Our plumbers take it from there and do a great job working together to meet the varied needs of our customers often working extra to get to everyone on the schedule.

We understand that plumbing needs are often immediate and we all work together to resolve the plumbing issues our customers are facing. We take the time to educate them if they have any questions.

