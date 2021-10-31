Best Place to Work (Under 49 Employees): The Woof - Dog Daycare & Boarding

The Woof — Dog Daycare & Boarding, 5326 Durand Ave., Racine, 262-497-8787, the-woof.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our staff is one big family! We get to love on dogs and interact with the best clients.

How long have you be doing this?

Our fifth anniversary is coming up in November! Our staff has over 50 years of collective dog daycare experience.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

As a 24/7 care centered business, we absolutely could not function or succeed without our incredible staff. They are dedicated to making sure every dog in our care has the best time possible and all take care of each other as well. They are creative with different ways to have fun with the dogs and we love that!