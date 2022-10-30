Best Place to Take Kids:Racine Zoo

Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, 262-636-9189, racinezoo.org

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Racine Zoo is the best in Racine County because of our ability to reach all ages through wildlife experiences, conservation education programs, community outreach, fun events and so much more year round.

Nestled along the sandy shores of beautiful Lake Michigan and north of Downtown Racine, the Racine Zoo is home to some of the world's most remarkable and endangered wildlife. The mission of the nearly 100-year-old Zoo is to foster an enlightening and affordable wildlife experience that improves the bond between people and nature.

Our Zoo is proud of its role as a leader in conservation and is a participant in numerous conservation initiatives. The Racine Zoo, an Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoo, continues to be a wonderful place to visit and spend treasured time with family and friends.